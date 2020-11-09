Prosafe secures contract extension from Petrobras

Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July, but the extension will result in operations through to mid-November 2021.

The contract extension allows for up to 30 days for 5-yearly class renewal inspections. Total value of the contract amendment including the extension is approximately $28.7m.

“Prosafe is pleased that an agreement has been found to extend the Safe Notos throughout almost all of 2021 at a premium rate compared to recent auctions. The Safe Notos has performed extremely well since commencing operations with Petrobras in December 2016, and we look forward to the continued operations,” said Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.