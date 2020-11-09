EuropeOffshore

Prosafe secures contract extension from Petrobras

Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July, but the extension will result in operations through to mid-November 2021.

The contract extension allows for up to 30 days for 5-yearly class renewal inspections. Total value of the contract amendment including the extension is approximately $28.7m.

“Prosafe is pleased that an agreement has been found to extend the Safe Notos throughout almost all of 2021 at a premium rate compared to recent auctions. The Safe Notos has performed extremely well since commencing operations with Petrobras in December 2016, and we look forward to the continued operations,” said Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

