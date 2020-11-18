Prysmian secures cable supply and installation contract from RWE Renewables

Italy’s Prysmian Group has secured a contract from RWE Renewables for the design, supply, offshore route preparation, installation, commissioning and protection of a cable system at Sofia offshore wind farm in the central North Sea.

Prysmian will deploy its newbuild cablelay vessel Leonardo Da Vinci, which will be delivered by Vard Brattvaag in 2021, for the project. The offshore construction activities are anticipated to start in 2023. Total value of the contract is around EUR200m ($237m).

“We are honoured to support RWE Renewables in this important offshore wind project, providing our state-of-the-art cable technology to support UK’s sustainable energy system towards the country’s net-zero emission target. The development of grid infrastructures for the transmission and distribution of electric power from renewable sources is strategically important, and positions Prysmian as the leading company for the energy transition,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP of projects at Prysmian.