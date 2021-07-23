AsiaPorts and Logistics

Quay crane decked out to look like a giraffe

Fukuoka City

The southern Japanese city of Fukuoka is adding a touch of nature to its container port, repainting a quay crane to look like a giraffe with five more cranes set to get a makeover.

The giraffe paint job (see artist’s impression above) will be finished next February with a decision to be made on the design of the other cranes soon.

The cranes can be seen from Fukuoka Children’s Hospital, something mentioned by Mayor Soichiro Takashima who said at a press conference yesterday, “If you see a cute giraffe, you may feel better.”

