Quay crane decked out to look like a giraffe

The southern Japanese city of Fukuoka is adding a touch of nature to its container port, repainting a quay crane to look like a giraffe with five more cranes set to get a makeover.

The giraffe paint job (see artist’s impression above) will be finished next February with a decision to be made on the design of the other cranes soon.

The cranes can be seen from Fukuoka Children’s Hospital, something mentioned by Mayor Soichiro Takashima who said at a press conference yesterday, “If you see a cute giraffe, you may feel better.”