Rare cape deal concluded

June 5th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Broker sources tell Splash that the Cape Agnes has become first modern cape less than ten years of age to have been sold since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

Japan’s MC Shipping has let go of the 181,000 dwt, Japanese-built vessel for $18.5m. No taker is attached to the deal, although Splash understands it has passed hands to another Japanese owner.

The last comparable deal was from late January when Berge Bulk bought the Aquacarrier, now Berge Torre, for about half a million dollars less.

Fearnleys notes in its weekly report that one-year period deals are now coming in at $12,500 per day while the asset value for a 10-year-old 180,000 dwt cape is $20m.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

