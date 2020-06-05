Rare cape deal concluded

Broker sources tell Splash that the Cape Agnes has become first modern cape less than ten years of age to have been sold since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

Japan’s MC Shipping has let go of the 181,000 dwt, Japanese-built vessel for $18.5m. No taker is attached to the deal, although Splash understands it has passed hands to another Japanese owner.

The last comparable deal was from late January when Berge Bulk bought the Aquacarrier, now Berge Torre, for about half a million dollars less.

Fearnleys notes in its weekly report that one-year period deals are now coming in at $12,500 per day while the asset value for a 10-year-old 180,000 dwt cape is $20m.