Reach Subsea and MMT awarded cable route survey

Norway’s Reach Subsea and Sweden’s MMT Group have been awarded a contract for a cable route survey with an unnamed European energy company.

The campaign will utilise survey ROV Surveyor Interceptor onboard 2011-built construction support vessel Havila Subsea . Work will be carried out in two phases, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and in 2021.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, commented: “We are delighted to see that our clients keep coming back, recognising the high quality of the Reach-MMT survey offering and the exceptional survey data quality offered by the Surveyor Interceptor. Also, it is a major plus that we are able to build on our schedule for the seasonally difficult winter season.”

Reach Subsea now has around 1,100 project days committed for the rest of 2020 and about 350 project days for 2021 execution.