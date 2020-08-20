EuropeOffshore

Reach Subsea and MMT awarded cable route survey

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles August 20, 2020
0 2 Less than a minute
Reach Subsea

Norway’s Reach Subsea and Sweden’s MMT Group have been awarded a contract for a cable route survey with an unnamed European energy company.

The campaign will utilise survey ROV Surveyor Interceptor onboard 2011-built construction support vessel Havila Subsea. Work will be carried out in two phases, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and in 2021.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, commented: “We are delighted to see that our clients keep coming back, recognising the high quality of the Reach-MMT survey offering and the exceptional survey data quality offered by the Surveyor Interceptor. Also, it is a major plus that we are able to build on our schedule for the seasonally difficult winter season.”

Reach Subsea now has around 1,100 project days committed for the rest of 2020 and about 350 project days for 2021 execution.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close