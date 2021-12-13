Reach Subsea scores US Gulf OBN survey support contract

Norwegian offshore services player Reach Subsea has won a contract from an undisclosed client in the US Gulf for the end of 2021 and 2022 execution, representing about 230 project days.

The project involves support of an ocean bottom node (OBN) campaign and will be carried out by the 2015-built multipurpose support vessel Olympic Artemis.

Reach said it now has approximately 1,150 project days for 2022 and 2023 execution, excluding options and expected call-off extensions under frame agreements.

“The award within the OBN segment fits very well with our recent acquisition of Octio and is a market that we aim to leverage further in the years to come.” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.