REM Offshore orders wind farm service vessel

Norwegian OSV operator REM Offshore has placed an order at Green Yard Kleven for the construction of a wind farm service vessel.

The design of the service vessel will be converted from a Havyard 833 WE PSV design for offshore wind operations. Havyard Design & Solutions is responsible for the design.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Green Yard Kleven was set up earlier this year after Green Yard acquired Kleven Shipyard.

