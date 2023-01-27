Ports and LogisticsTech
RightShip launches ports taskforce
Melbourne-based vetting giant RightShip has launched RightPORT, a ports and terminals taskforce covering ESG, safety, sustainability, and crew welfare issues worldwide
Yucel Yildiz, ports and terminals manager at RightShip, said: “RightShip’s ambition is a zero-harm maritime industry. With more than 40 ports already taking advantage of the ESG solutions provided by RightShip, this announcement formalises our commitment to extend data-led solutions to the breadth of the industry. Ports and terminals are the critical points that connect the maritime world with onshore economies and communities – and that concentrate marine activity in contained areas.”