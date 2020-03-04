Home Sector Shipyards Roll Group signs deal for Bintan yard March 5th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Europe, Shipyards

Dutch heavy lift specialist Roll Group has signed a contract with Bintan Offshore Marine Center (BOMC) to become an exclusive partner in the BOMC yard.

Roll Group will participate in the further development of BOMC, where its company yard will also be located. It says the deal is an important step in executing its growth strategy in the Asia Pacific region after the opening of offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Korea last year.

Robin Koenis, managing director of Roll Group APAC, commented: “The yard will also have a jetty access, which is perfect for our company with its land/sea combination. Certainly because modules will also be built here in the future, and we can handle the transport of these modules with our fleet of adaptable vessels.’’

When completed, the yard will cover over 100 hectares and in addition to the jetty, it will also have open storages, covered warehouses, workshops, module fabrication yards, a decommissioning yard and client-specific plants.