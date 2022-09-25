Ross Offshore charters Solstad’s OSCV

Norwegian services provider Moreld Ross Offshore has inked a deal with compatriot Solstad Offshore for the hire of the offshore subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus .

The vessel will be used for a range of subsea work in the Norwegian and British sectors for various clients, Ross Offshore said.

The 2006-built OCSV is set to execute a multiclient subsea campaign commencing in October this year. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Normand Maximus was acquired earlier this year by an Aker-dominated owner of Jones Act compliant tankers, American Shipping Company (AMSC), and bareboat chartered back to Solstad with options to extend the charter and to buy the vessel after five and 10 years.