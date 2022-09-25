EuropeOffshore

Ross Offshore charters Solstad’s OSCV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 26, 2022
0 9 Less than a minute
Solstad

Norwegian services provider Moreld Ross Offshore has inked a deal with compatriot Solstad Offshore for the hire of the offshore subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus

The vessel will be used for a range of subsea work in the Norwegian and British sectors for various clients, Ross Offshore said.

The 2006-built OCSV is set to execute a multiclient subsea campaign commencing in October this year. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Normand Maximus was acquired earlier this year by an Aker-dominated owner of Jones Act compliant tankers, American Shipping Company (AMSC), and bareboat chartered back to Solstad with options to extend the charter and to buy the vessel after five and 10 years.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 26, 2022
0 9 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button