RWE eyes offshore wind projects in India

Germany’s RWE and India’s Tata Power have agreed on a partnership to explore the potential for joint development of offshore wind projects in India. A corresponding memorandum of understanding has been signed between Tata Power Renewable Energy and RWE Renewables.

The MoU between the two companies comes hot on the heels of the government of India’s announcement of achieving 30 GW of offshore wind installations by 2030 to meet the country’s growing power demands.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO wind offshore of RWE Renewables, explained: “India has excellent wind resources, which can help to meet the country’s increasing energy demands. If clear regulations and an effective tender scheme are in place, we expect India’s offshore wind industry will gain real momentum. RWE wants to be part of this development.”

The Indian Government is in the process of conducting detailed technical studies and devising the regulatory framework to establish the first auctions for offshore wind of the coast of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. RWE and Tata Power Renewable Energy plan to conduct technical and commercial site assessments. In addition, the companies are looking into an evaluation of the Indian offshore wind supply chain and supporting infrastructure, such as ports and grid connections, to identify the local strengths as well as necessary development potential.