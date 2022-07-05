RWE teams with Hellenic Petroleum for offshore wind in Greece

German energy firm RWE and Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum have joined forces to explore offshore wind opportunities in Greek waters.

Corresponding terms of the 50-50 partnership were signed recently between two subsidiary companies, RWE Renewables and Helpe Renewables, with the aim of collaborating on the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms.

RWE is already present in Greece through its solar footprint and said it would continue to play a role in Greece’s energy transition, which currently targets 2 GW of offshore wind capacity in operation by 2030, for both fixed-bottom and floating projects.

“The country’s excellent wind resource in combination with its long coast line result in a vast potential for offshore wind developments, which makes us confident that the Greek offshore wind industry will gain real momentum,” explained Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables, adding: “The complementary nature of our partnership with Hellenic Petroleum is the key to developing a value proposition that accelerates the offshore wind build-out off the Greek coast.”