Safe Bulkers adds to kamsarmax orderbook

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 1, 2022
Polys Hajioannou-led Safe Bulkers has ordered two 82,500 dwt kamsarmaxes in China taking its orderbook to 10 vessels. The two latest ships will deliver in August 2024 and January 2025.

Dr Loukas Barmparis, president of the New York-listed company, commented: “Newbuild orders remain the core context of our fleet renewal strategy. In this respect we have ordered two additional GHG-EEDI Phase 3, NOx-Tier III kamsarmax class vessels in a leading Chinese shipyard further expanding our fleet with energy efficient vessels.”

No price has been revealed for this latest pair of orders.

