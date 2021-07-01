Safe Bulkers sells panamax

Monaco-based Safe Bulkers’s fleet renewal programme continues apace with the sale of a 2003-built panamax, Koulitsa , for $13.6m. The sale comes with a forward delivery date within the fourth quarter of 2021. The buyer has yet to be revealed.

Dr Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “The MV Koulitsa will be replaced by the previously announced acquisition of the 2013-built, panamax class, dry bulk vessel to be named MV Koulitsa 2, purchased at a price of $22m with an expected delivery within July 2021, which has already been chartered at a gross daily charter rate of $24,000 for a period of 12 months. This transaction concludes the sale of all our vessels built prior to 2004.”