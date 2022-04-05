Saipem awarded drilling contracts worth over $400m

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has sealed new offshore drilling deals in the Middle East and West Africa for a total amount of over $400m.

Two five-year contracts have been awarded in the Middle East for two jackup drilling units, consisting of drilling and workover operations. The start of operations is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022, with each contract including options for two additional years. The campaign will involve one of Saipem’s jackups and a new high-spec jackup chartered by the CIMC group.

Meanwhile, another contract has been assigned by Eni for a drilling campaign offshore West Africa, with operations expected to begin in April this year in continuity with previous activities. The contract will be executed by the 2010-built drillship Saipem 12000 for six months with options attached for an additional ten months.

Including the latest awards, Saipem has secured over $700m worth of offshore drilling contracts in 2022.