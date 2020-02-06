Home Sector Offshore Saipem awarded EPCI contracts worth over $500m February 7th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Italian offshore contractor Saipem has been awarded several EPCI contracts worth over $500m.

Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco has awarded Saipem an EPCI contract as part of the long-term agreement in force until 2021. The scope encompasses the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a 36” carbon steel pipeline onto the existing network around the Ju’aymah area, as well as brownfield services at the associated offshore platform.

In West Africa, Saipem has been awarded a contract by Eni Angola at the Cabaça and Agogo Early Phase 1 developments. The work scope includes the EPCI of risers, production flowlines, jumpers and the installation of a subsea production system. World will be carried out by Saipem vessels FDS and Saipem 3000.

In Equatorial Guinea, Saipem has also signed a contract with Noble Energy for the offshore installation of a 70km gas pipeline connecting the Alen Platform to Punta Europa on the coast.

Saipem has also been awarded additional minor contracts in the North Sea and offshore transportation and installation contracts in the Middle East and the Gulf of Mexico.

Francesco Racheli, Saipem E&C Offshore Division COO, commented: “These new contract awards confirm the diversified nature of our core market segments and contribute to consolidating the historic relationship with our clients who know they can constantly rely on our support in order to pursue their safety, efficiency and reliability targets. A good start to the year for the E&C Offshore division and confirmation of the strategic positioning of the company in the Middle East and West Africa.”