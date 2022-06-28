EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Saipem scores $650m in Middle East offshore contracts

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 28, 2022
0 127 Less than a minute
Saipem

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has been awarded four new offshore contracts in the Middle East worth a total of $650m.

The new contracts include the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of several offshore jackets, decks, subsea pipelines, subsea composite cables, umbilicals, fiber optic cables and brownfield modifications.

No further details have been disclosed.

In related news, Saipem also announced a ten-year extension of onshore drilling contracts for four land rigs in the Middle East worth around $600m. Earlier this year, Saipem agreed to sell its onshore drilling business to KCA Deutag for $550m and a 10% stake in the Aberdeen-based drilling and engineering contractor.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 28, 2022
0 127 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button