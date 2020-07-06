Saipem seals Búzios subsea contract

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system to serve the Búzios pre-salt project, in water depths from 1,537 to 2,190 meters, offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The Búzios-5 overall production system foresees the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO in two phases.

The project awarded to Saipem includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

“In particular the scope of work includes five production and five injection risers and flowlines for a total length of 59 km, a 16 km-long gas export line to be connected to an existing pipeline, 11 rigid jumpers and 21 foundation subsea structures (risers and PLETs),” Saipem stated.

Saipem will use Saipem FDS , its state-of-the-art field development ship, for all the subsea works.