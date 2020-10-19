Samsung Autonomous Ship makes landmark voyage

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has provided details of a successful remote-controlled ship voyage.

The 38 m Samsung Autonomous Ship ship was deployed in seas off Geoje Island where the shipbuilder’s main shipyard is based. The ship was operated via a remote control system at a research center located in Daejeon, an inland city hundreds of kilometres away.

The ship returned safely to a point of departure without the help of crew after reaching its destination, which was 10 km away.

Samsung Heavy said it plans to commercialise its independently developed autonomous navigation system by 2022.

The Korean government has allocated significant funds for local companies to create autonomous shipping technology recently while neighbours China and Japan are also developing their own systems too.