Samsung Heavy develops 160,000 cu m liquefied hydrogen carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday it has won an approval in principle (AIP) for the conceptual design of a storage tank and carrier to transport liquefied hydrogen, from Lloyd’s Register, a British ship quality assurance and risk management company.

The newly developed storage tank for liquefied hydrogen may help local shipbuilders escape from their dependence on overseas makers as opposed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier’s storage tanks, Samsung Heavy said.

Korean yards have been beholden to France’s GTT, paying significant sums for its membrane technology for almost every single LNG carrier they construct.