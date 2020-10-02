SBM Offshore awarded Guyana FPSO contract

SBM Offshore has been awarded contract by ExxonMobil’s Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for the next phase of the Payara development project in the Stabroek block off Guyana.

SBM Offshore will construct, install and then lease and operate the Prosperity FPSO for a period of up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to EEPGL.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400m cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and will be able to store around 2m barrels of crude oil.

Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented: “We are pleased to announce that ExxonMobil has awarded SBM Offshore the contracts for the third FPSO in Guyana, signed under the existing long term FPSO supply agreement with ExxonMobil. This award demonstrates the competitiveness of world class deep water reservoirs and the added value that SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® program brings to these large-scale developments. The SBM Offshore team is proud that the constructive collaboration with the ExxonMobil team continues, while contributing to the development of the offshore energy industry in Guyana.”