SBM Offshore contracts Boa’s barge for French floater pilot

Norway’s Boa has been awarded a contract by SBM Offshore for the Provence Grand Large (PGL) offshore wind pilot project in France.

The engineering, project management and operation contract includes load-out, shifting and float-off operations for all three floating foundations at the fabrication yard in Fos-sur-Mer, France.

The operations are expected to take place during the course of 2023, performed with the semisub barge Boa Barge 36 and assisting tugs.

The contract follows BOA’s recent launching operations of the Tetraspar and DemoSATH offshore floating wind pilot projects in Denmark and Spain, respectively.

The Provence Grand Large is a pilot floating offshore wind project with a capacity of 24 MW located in the Mediterranean Sea, 17 km off Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, near Marseille. It will be using the tension leg platform technology, with floaters designed and manufactured by SBM Offshore. The project’s three floating wind turbines will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.