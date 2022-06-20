Schlumberger and Subsea 7 seal Moroccan FEED deal with Chariot

Schlumberger and Subsea 7 have inked a contract with Africa-focused energy firm Chariot for front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the Anchois gas development project in Morocco.

The deal covers offshore components including well completions, subsea production systems, and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) that will be delivered by Subsea Integration Alliance, and onshore components including a central processing facility (CPF) and flowlines and controls from the CPF to the shore crossing that will be delivered by Schlumberger.

Chariot is managing the additional FEED scopes required for the development, such as well construction and onshore infrastructure, including fixed pipelines, to deliver gas to customers.

Chariot, Schlumberger, and Subsea 7 will continue to adopt a “one-team” integrated and collaborative approach to safely fast-track first gas to maximise the return on investment, the company said in a statement.

Chariot recently raised $25.5m to progress its flagship Anchois offshore gas project in Morocco, as well as its other renewable energy projects across Africa.

The Anchois gas development project, which falls under the Lixus offshore drilling license, covers an area of around 2,390 sq km with a water depth that ranges from the coastline to 850 m. The Anchois-1 and Anchois-2 discoveries represent a high-value gas appraisal and development project. The exploration led to the discovery of excellent quality, dry gas across seven reservoirs with approximately 150m net pay, according to Chariot.

Adonis Pouroulis, the acting CEO of Chariot, commented: “Signing this agreement with Schlumberger and Subsea 7 is further evidence that we have accelerated development plans for the Anchois gas project, a key tenet of our recent fundraising. Reduced interfaces, fewer contingencies, and strong leverage over procurement and the offshore construction schedule will help shorten time to first gas. This streamlined approach will benefit all stakeholders which is a key objective of fast-tracking the project towards cashflow.”