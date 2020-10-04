Dry CargoEurope

Scorpio Bulkers offloads another kamsarmax

Grant Rowles
Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of a kamsarmax bulker, the second sold by the Emanuele Lauro led company in under a week.

Scorpio has sold the 2016-built SBI Sousta for around $18.5m, substantially less than the $19.36m value placed on the vessel by VesselsValue although Scorpio says the sale will save it around $1m in budgeted drydocking costs.

The vessel, which has not been fitted with a scrubber, is set to generate around $5.2m of liquidity for Scorpio once the deal is completed. Delivery is scheduled later this quarter.

Last week, Scorpio Bulkers announced an agreement to sell 2016-built kamsarmax bulker SBI Rock for a little over $18m.

Speaking after last week’s sale, chairman and CEO Lauro, chairman said: “Last month we announced a new direction for Scorpio Bulkers – offshore wind as a sustainable business opportunity. This sale represents a step, one of the many deliberate steps we must take, in our transition.”

