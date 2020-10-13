Dry CargoEurope

Scotline Marine adds to MPP vessel order at Royal Bodewes

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 13, 2020
0 65 Less than a minute
Scotline

UK-based MPP vessel operator Scotline has exercised an option for the construction of a fourth 4,800 dwt multi-purpose cargo ship at Dutch yard Royal Bodewes.

The vessel will be named Scot Isles and launched in the third quarter of 2021. Currently Scotline has another MPP vessel, Scot Ranger, under construction at the yard.

Different with its sister vessels, Scot Isles will be fitted with a hybrid power system including an array of batteries that can be charged by shore power.

Scotline mainly serves Northern Europe with regular routes between Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Baltic States, the Netherlands, France, and the UK. The company has 16 ships in its fleet including 10 self-owned.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close