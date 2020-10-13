Scotline Marine adds to MPP vessel order at Royal Bodewes

UK-based MPP vessel operator Scotline has exercised an option for the construction of a fourth 4,800 dwt multi-purpose cargo ship at Dutch yard Royal Bodewes.

The vessel will be named Scot Isles and launched in the third quarter of 2021. Currently Scotline has another MPP vessel, Scot Ranger, under construction at the yard.

Different with its sister vessels, Scot Isles will be fitted with a hybrid power system including an array of batteries that can be charged by shore power.

Scotline mainly serves Northern Europe with regular routes between Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Baltic States, the Netherlands, France, and the UK. The company has 16 ships in its fleet including 10 self-owned.