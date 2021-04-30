Scrubber proponents hit back at ICCT’s washwater claims

Scrubber tech advocates Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) fired back today on the controversial washwater discharge report issued Thursday by the Washington DC-based International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), claiming the 28-page study was riddled with inaccuracies.

“The CSA welcomes all scientific inquiries on scrubbers that are objective & well-researched. However, in the case of ICCT’s report there appears to be too many errors – including very high assumptions used in their calculations – to justify the policy recommendations they have suggested,” the pro-scrubber lobbying group said.

The CSA has repeatedly dismissed the toxic wastewater claims made by the ICCT and other organisations.

The ICCT study found that approximately 3,600 ships with scrubbers will emit at least 10bn tonnes of washwater each year for the next several years, 80% of which is discharged within 200 nautical miles of shore. Putting the 10bn figure in context, the global shipping sector carries about 11bn tonnes of cargo per year. Actual discharges may be higher, as the ICCT said it used conservative estimates for washwater flow rates and the scrubber equipped fleet now stands at more than 4,300 ships.

In its first reaction to the report, CSA said: “Looking first at water quality, the studies quoted in the report used very small & outdated sample sets, even the 2020 study has samples from only two ships in 2014.

A more credible analysis, CSA suggested, would use current and extensive data sets that take advantage of many operating hours that the industry has accumulated. For this, CSA suggested a CE Delft study from 2019 which examined hundreds of washwater samples and found that they compared favourably with European Union and World Health Organization water quality standards.