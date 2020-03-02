SeaBird Exploration secures contract extension for research vessel

March 2nd, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Seabird Exploration has secured an extension for the charter contract of its research vessel Petrel Explorer.

The charter period of the contract has now been extended to May 31. Additionally, the company has received indicative bid interest from a prospective buyer of the vessel.

“Given the positive market backdrop, the company’s preferred strategy for the vessel is to maintain exposure through the current charter party. However, pending further extensions, the company may seek a new owner for the vessel,” Seabird said in a release.

