Seacon in for two multipuropse newbuilds

Hot on the heels of its initial public offering in Hong Kong, Chinese shipowner and operator Seacon Shipping has placed orders for a pair of 62,000 dwt multipurpose dry cargo vessels.

The Qingdao-based company has tapped Huanghai Shipbuilding to have the vessels delivered by November and December 2024 for $41.58m each.

Seacon said in a regulatory filing that the order was in line with its strategy to optimise and expand its controlled fleet.

Last month, the company raised around $10m less than its IPO target of $62m. The majority of the net proceeds are intended to partially cover newbuild costs and expand the chartered-in fleet by up to 25 ships.

Seacon also has plans to set up offices in Shanghai, Greece, the Philippines and Japan and to expand current shipmanagement operations in Qingdao, Ningbo, and Fuzhou.