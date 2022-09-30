Seacon tanker spills oil after collision with fishing vessel off the Netherlands

A Chinese product tanker has spilled oil into the sea after colliding with a fishing vessel at an anchorage in Ijumuiden off the coast of the Netherlands early Thursday morning.

The 2021-built Golden Daisy, operated by China’s Seacon Shipping Group, was hit by ARM 18 Joris Senior at around 3.00 hrs local time, suffering an above-the-waterline gash in the wing tank area used to store mixtures of oil and water.

The Netherlands Coast Guard said part of the oil leaked into the water while the crew aboard the Golden Daisy was able to prevent further outflow by pumping the contents of the tank into another tank. An aircraft and an oil spill control vessel were dispatched to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Dutch maritime police and the country’s environment and transport inspectorate. The fishing vessel reached the harbour under its own power, while the Golden Daisy remained at anchorage. A coast guard patrol vessel sailed to the anchorage to assist with the investigation.