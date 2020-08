Less than a minute

Seadrill Partners has secured a two-well contract, plus one optional well, for its 2008-built drillship West Capella in Malaysia.

The total firm contract value is around $20m with commencement expected in October 2020 and running to early January 2021.

This week, Seadrill announced a contract for its semi-submersible rig West Phoenix in Norway.

Seadrill Partners reported a net loss of $1.1bn for the first half of this year.