Seadrill wins Petrobras drilling tender

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has been successful in winning the tender Petrobras issued earlier this year for the contracting of at least two deepwater drilling rigs.

According to Olso-based Esgian, Seadrill offered the 2013-built drillship West Tellus and the 2015-built West Carina at the most competitive rates.

The contract is for 1,095 days, with the option to terminate on the 580th day of operation and includes the use of a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system.

Analysts at Bassoe estimate Petrobras is paying $230,000 per day, with the contract commencement date set for September 2022. A second lot of the tender, for the unit without MPD, remains in the negotiation stage.