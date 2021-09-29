AmericasEuropeOffshore

Seadrill wins Petrobras drilling tender

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 29, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute
Seadrill

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has been successful in winning the tender Petrobras issued earlier this year for the contracting of at least two deepwater drilling rigs.

According to Olso-based Esgian, Seadrill offered the 2013-built drillship West Tellus and the 2015-built West Carina at the most competitive rates.

The contract is for 1,095 days, with the option to terminate on the 580th day of operation and includes the use of a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system.

Analysts at Bassoe estimate Petrobras is paying $230,000 per day, with the contract commencement date set for September 2022. A second lot of the tender, for the unit without MPD, remains in the negotiation stage.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 29, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button