SeaMar clinches DSV extension with Neptune

Dutch offshore vessel owner SeaMar has secured a new one-year charter extension deal with Neptune Energy Netherlands (Neptune) for the 1986-built dive support vessel (DSV) SeaMar Splendid .

The Gibraltar-flagged ship has been supporting Neptune with inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) campaigns in the southern sector of the North Sea on the Dutch continental shelf.

In March 2019, Neptune and SeaMar entered into a three-year contract with two one-year options for the vessel. It was the third consecutive long-term contract between the companies. The extension brings the SeaMar Splendid into its fifteenth IRM season for Neptune.

“This extension demonstrates the capacity of the vessel and our experienced teams onboard to continually deliver a safe and stable platform for their services, commented Rory Balkema, managing director of SeaMar.