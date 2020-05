Home Sector Offshore Seamec secures DSV charter with L&T May 12th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Indian owner Seamec has announced that it has secured a contract with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering for the deployment of its dive support vessel Seamec Princess at Mumbai High Offshore.

The contract is for a firm period of 20 days with an extension option. The contract value is INR80.7m ($1.06m).

Seamec owns a fleet of six vessels made up of two bulkers and four OSVs.