Dry CargoEuropeFinance and Insurance

Seanergy clinches $28m loan to refinance capesize pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 9 1 minute read
Seanergy

Greek pure-play capesize owner Seanergy Maritime has closed the refinancing of two vessels, under new and better terms. The Nasdaq-listed firm has agreed a $28m term loan deal with an unnamed European lender, secured by the 2010-built Fellowship and Premiership.

The facility has refinanced an existing facility at an interest rate is 2.50% plus SOFR per annum compared to 3.50% plus LIBOR in the previous facility secured by the same vessels. Seanergy said the $28m principal would amortise over a five-year term through quarterly instalments averaging around $1.2m and a $4.1m final balloon payment at maturity.

The company’s chief executive Stavros Gyftakis said the timely refinancing at improved pricing terms, was “particularly important in today’s rising interest rate environment.”

He added that Seanergy, which operates 17 ships, had addressed all loan maturities for the next 12 months, and with the latest deal “initiated a valuable relationship with a prominent European lender,” expanding further the company’s financing sources.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button