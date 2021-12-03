AsiaDry CargoEurope

Seanergy puts latest acquisition to work with NYK

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 3, 2021
Seanergy

Nasdaq-listed capesize pureplay owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has taken delivery of its 17th capesize bulker and immediately chartered it out to Japan’s NYK.

The Dukeship (formerly Rosco Maple), was acquired from China’s Rosco for $34.3m in October.

NYK has taken the 2010-built Japanese vessel for a period of 13 to 18 months, at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index.

Stamatis Tsantanis, Seanergy chairman & CEO, stated: “I am very pleased with the final delivery of our 17th capesize vessel in a great market timing. The Dukeship already commenced its time-charter with a world renowned charterer.

“Our fleet is now 100% under period employment, with the vast majority on index-linked T/Cs.”

