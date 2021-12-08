Seaway 7 awarded Taiwanese wind farm conttract

Offshore wind contractor Seaway 7 has won a contract from China Steel Power Corporation, a joint venture company between China Steel Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, for the transport and installation of the subsea cable system of the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The contract, worth between $50m and $150m, includes 29 inter-array grid cables and 4 landfall export cables of 66kV, totalling around 196 km in length. In addition to the cable installation work, Seaway 7 will also carry out cable route surveys, perform horizontal directional drilling activities, and execute post-lay trenching, termination, jointing and testing services.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway 7, said that this is the sixth offshore wind project for Seaway 7 in Taiwan. Offshore installation activities are expected to commence in 2023.

The Zhong Neng offshore wind farm is located approximately 13 km off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan. The wind farm will have a capacity of around 300 MW, consisting of 31 Vestas 9.6 MW wind turbines.