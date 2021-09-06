EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Seaway 7 charters Maersk Supply Service cable layer

Adis Ajdin September 6, 2021
Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract by Seaway 7 for the 2016-built cable laying vessel Maersk Connector.

The firm contract is scheduled to commence in October 2021 and last for one year. Seaway 7 has an option to extend the charter for an additional six months. 

The Denmark-flagged Maersk Connector will initially work in the North Sea region and is expected to move to Asia afterwards. The vessel was previously on a long-term charter with subsea services company DeepOcean.

