Seaway 7 charters Maersk Supply Service cable layer

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract by Seaway 7 for the 2016-built cable laying vessel Maersk Connector .

The firm contract is scheduled to commence in October 2021 and last for one year. Seaway 7 has an option to extend the charter for an additional six months.

The Denmark-flagged Maersk Connector will initially work in the North Sea region and is expected to move to Asia afterwards. The vessel was previously on a long-term charter with subsea services company DeepOcean.