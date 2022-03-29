Seaway 7 clinches German offshore wind cabling contract

Oslo-listed offshore wind service specialists Seaway 7 has won a contract worth between $50m and $150m from Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning (EPIC) works of inner-array grid cables on its 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm project.

The scope includes the supply and installation of around 100 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and cable protection systems. The company will utilise vessels from its cable lay fleet which will commence work on the project in 2025. The contract award is subject to He Dreiht reaching financial close by mid-2023.

The He Dreiht wind farm is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea, approximately 85 km north of the Borkum island and 95 km west of the Helgoland island, and was the first subsidy-free winner in the German auction.

The award is the second inner-array grid project awarded by EnBW to Seaway 7 after the Baltic 2 offshore wind farm, which was completed in 2015.