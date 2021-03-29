Sembcorp and GE awarded deal for electrical transmission system at Sofia

Sembcorp Marine and GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions have been awarded a contract by RWE Renewables to supply the high voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical transmission system for the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm.

The contract work scope comprises the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the offshore converter platform (OCP) and the onshore converter station (OCS), including all ancillary equipment.

The 1.4GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm is located on Dogger Bank off the UK, and RWE made the final investment decision on the project last week.

Sven Utermöhlen, chief operating officer for wind offshore global at RWE Renewables, commented: “Signing this contract with the consortium of GE’s Grid Solutions and Sembcorp Marine for the supply of Sofia’s HVDC electrical system reflects RWE’s strong commitment to innovation and to pushing the boundaries of what is capable within the sector. The 1.4GW Sofia project is our first to use the HVDC technology, which was selected to maximise the wind farm’s export capacity from a location so far from shore. We are delighted to be working with such a strong pairing on the delivery of this flagship project located on the remote Dogger Bank, in the middle of the North Sea.”