Sembmarine bags Ørsted wind farm maintenance contract

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has sealed a deal with Danish utility Ørsted to carry out planned preventative maintenance on one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sembmarine SLP will work on the Hornsea 2 located 89 km off the Yorkshire coast in the UK North Sea.

The contract involves the maintenance and servicing of the low voltage and ancillary systems, on both the offshore substation (OSS) and reactive compensation station (RCS) with provisions for further service extension.

The award follows the fabrication of the OSS and RCS in Singapore by Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms and the subsequent completion of the offshore installation, hook-up and commissioning of these platforms on-site at the Hornsea 2 by Sembmarine SLP at the end of March 2022.

The exclusive contract marks the first sole supplier maintenance award for Sembmarine SLP and is said to align with its strategic transition from fabricator to service provider in the offshore renewable space, in line with the current redevelopment of its existing facilities in Lowestoft.

The Hornsea 2 became fully operational at the end of August. The 1.3 GW wind farm can provide power to more than 1.4 million homes.