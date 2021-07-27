Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Shandong Shipping adds two kamsarmax bulkers at DSIC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Shandong Shipping has returned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for more kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The Chinese state-run shipping firm has agreed the construction of two additional 85,000 dwt kamsarmaxes, following a newbuilding order at DSIC for the same pair.

The 227.2 m long vessels will be built by DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry and financed by Shandong Huachen Financial Leasing. No price has been revealed for this order.

Delivery of the first two vessels is scheduled for 2023. DSIC said the newbuildings will meet the requirements of the latest effective regulations and EEDI Phase II.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button