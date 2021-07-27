Shandong Shipping adds two kamsarmax bulkers at DSIC

Shandong Shipping has returned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for more kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The Chinese state-run shipping firm has agreed the construction of two additional 85,000 dwt kamsarmaxes, following a newbuilding order at DSIC for the same pair.

The 227.2 m long vessels will be built by DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry and financed by Shandong Huachen Financial Leasing. No price has been revealed for this order.

Delivery of the first two vessels is scheduled for 2023. DSIC said the newbuildings will meet the requirements of the latest effective regulations and EEDI Phase II.