Shanghai Bestway awarded windfarm vessel order

Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has won a bid to build a windfarm barge vessel.

The tender was issued by Tianjin Harbor Engineering and the total value of the order is RMB59.44m ($8.5m).

It is the second newbuild order Dajin Heavy Industry has secured since Shanghai Bestway entered into a court-led restructuring in February. Last month, yge company secured a newbuild order from Shanghai Jiupu Marine Technology for the construction of a jackup rig.

The company is currently working on a restructuring with new investors Xiamen Longhai Investment and Shanghai Dingguo Corporate Development.