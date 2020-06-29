ContainersGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Shanghai develops in-town check-in concept for its busy container port

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers June 29, 2020
Shanghai port is launching on July 1 a de-facto in-town check-in service for containers bound for its offshore Yangshan deepwater terminals. 

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) has signed with members of THE Alliance to use a new off-port container depot located on the mainland 32.5 km away from Yangshan. Containers can be dropped at the yard rather than taking them along the often congested East Sea bridge to the port. SIPG will then handle the boxes, ensuring they get to their vessel in time. 

The new facility based at the Luchao railway container centre, which SIPG is classing as an inland container depot (ICD), will be free for ONE members for the first few months and will help alleviate yard space concerns at Yangshan.  An even larger off-port yard facility will be constructed in Shanghai soon. 

Commenting on the port news, Simon Young, a 33-year veteran at Cosco, compared the new infrastructure at Shanghai, the world’s busiest container port, to Hong Kong’s in-town check-in for luggage and passengers heading to the city’s airport, located some 23 km from the downtown area of the former British colony. 

