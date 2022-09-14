Shearwater and WesternGeco agree multi-year seismic services deal

Offshore seismic specialist Shearwater GeoServices has struck a multi-year deal with WesternGeco for geophysical data acquisition services and secured a new survey contract in Australia.

The agreement enables WesternGeco access to Shearwater’s full range of acquisition technologies, and global fleet of seismic vessels.

“With our fleet of modern seismic vessels and global reach, we can efficiently scale up to meet client requirements as demand increases,” noted Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

The survey award, subject to regulatory approvals in Australia, is in the Bonaparte Basin and is expected to last around two-and-a-half months. The project will be executed by the 2010-built vessel Geo Coral , equipped with a multicomponent sensor streamers.

Shearwater said its total revenue backlog currently stands at a record high of $870m, reflecting rising demand for towed streamer and seabed seismic.

“With this latest award in Australia, Shearwater has successfully secured 52 months of new contracts across both streamer and seabed markets so far in the third quarter alone,” remarked Basili, adding: “This is an all-time-high of new business for us in such a short time span.”