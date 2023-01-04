EuropeOffshore

Shearwater awarded 4D surveys by Petrobras

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 4, 2023
Norwegian offshore seismic specialist and vessel player Shearwater GeoServices has won two contracts from Petrobras for 4D surveys in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The first contract is for a second 4D monitor survey over the Jubarte and Baleia Anã fields, expected to start in the third quarter of 2023, while the second contract covers the acquisition of a high-resolution baseline 4D survey over the Tartaruga Verde field set to start in early 2024.

Combined, the two surveys together add eight months to the company’s order book.

