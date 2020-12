Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D seismic acquisition contract in India’s Bay of Bengal by Reliance Industries.

The survey is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021 and covers 1,500 sq km in the Krishna-Godavari basin. The surveywill be executed by the 2010-built SW Vespucci , and the contract also includes fast-track time processing.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.