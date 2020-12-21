Shearwater GeoServices awarded India contract by ONGC

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract from ONGC in the Western Offshore India area.

The project is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021 and last for four months.

Shearwater plans to use SW Duchess and SW Vespucci vessels for the surveys.

“Shearwater has a strong, long-standing relationship with ONGC and adding this award to our 2021 backlog demonstrates our market leading position in Indian offshore geophysics, enabling us to maintain high activity in the region throughout 2020 and into 2021,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.