Shelf Drilling reveals mixed fortunes with jackup contracts

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 17, 2020
Offshore driller Shelf Drilling has announced both good and bad news for its drilling contracts as the coronavirus continues to have a negative impact on offshore exploration activities.

The company’s jackup drilling rig Trident VIII received an early-termination notice from Amni Nigeria, resulting in the contract ending in July.

The company estimates that contract commencement with Chevron Thailand for the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Enterprise will be delayed to November due to COVID-19 related logistical challenges.

Meanwhile, Petrobel has rescinded an early termination of the company’s jackup rig Trident 16 and the rig is now on a call-out contract.

Shelf Drilling says it is now in the process of selling its jackup rig Trident XIV after the rig completed its contract with ExxonMobil in July.

UAE-headquartered Shelf Drilling currently has a fleet of 36 jackup rigs.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

