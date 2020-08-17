Shelf Drilling reveals mixed fortunes with jackup contracts

Offshore driller Shelf Drilling has announced both good and bad news for its drilling contracts as the coronavirus continues to have a negative impact on offshore exploration activities.

The company’s jackup drilling rig Trident VIII received an early-termination notice from Amni Nigeria, resulting in the contract ending in July.

The company estimates that contract commencement with Chevron Thailand for the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Enterprise will be delayed to November due to COVID-19 related logistical challenges.

Meanwhile, Petrobel has rescinded an early termination of the company’s jackup rig Trident 16 and the rig is now on a call-out contract.

Shelf Drilling says it is now in the process of selling its jackup rig Trident XIV after the rig completed its contract with ExxonMobil in July.

UAE-headquartered Shelf Drilling currently has a fleet of 36 jackup rigs.