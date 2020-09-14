Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling terminates bareboat charter agreements with China Merchants

Jason Jiang September 14, 2020
Dubai-based Shelf Drilling has announced that it has terminated agreements with an affiliate of China Merchants & Great Wall Ocean Strategy & Technology Fund for the bareboat charter and option to acquire two jackup rigs.

The company planned to buy the two newbuild rigs from China Merchants for $87m each, and issue new shares to fund the acquisition.

Shelf Drilling will pay $4m to China Merchants to settle the termination.

Shelf Drilling currently owns a fleet of 36 jackup rigs.

