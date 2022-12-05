Shell and Eneco select KBR for Dutch wind farm energy storage project

US energy services giant KBR has won an engineering contract from CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Dutch utility Eneco, for an innovative offshore energy storage project.

Under the contract, KBR will carry out a front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub for the Hollandse Kust (north) wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

KBR and Shell will design and develop facilities that integrate lithium-ion battery storage and green hydrogen electrolysis production at megawatt scale. The design will enable hydrogen production and electricity storage in periods of high-power production and will convert hydrogen to electricity, via a fuel cell, during periods of lower power production.

“To solve the current global ‘energy trilemma,’ the world needs an energy mix that relies more on wind, solar and nuclear power. With our deep expertise in engineering and energy solutions, KBR is positioned to help our valued customers — partners like the CrossWind JV — drive the energy transition,” said Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

Hollandse Kust (north) is being built subsidy-free. Shell and Eneco plan to have the wind farm operational in 2023 with an installed capacity of 759 MW.